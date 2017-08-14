Wisbech Tennis Club hosting more children’s events

Following the success of this summer’s activities for children, Wisbech Tennis Club will be hosting a few further events before the holidays are over.

On Fridays, August 18 and 25, there will be a Junior Club Night involving fun and games and an opportunity for the children to practise their shots.

Next Tuesday will see an Introductory Tournament to give Junior Players some match-play experience, and on Wednesday, August 30 is a Mini-Red Competition Day.

New coaching courses will start in early September and if you would like a place on any of the events please email wtcmembership@hotmail.co.uk or telephone 07549 263767 for further details.

l Photo shows children who took part in the Holiday Activity on Thursday with coach Glenn Perkins in red.