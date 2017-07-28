Wissey Mouth and Chapel Stretch are Ten Mile Bank best for King’s Lynn area bream

Ten Mile Bank, Wissey Mouth to Browns Farm and the Chapel Stretch have been the most productive areas on Ten Mile during the last week to 10 days.

Bream to 8lb have been frequently showing in catches recorded from the tip anglers who are fishing the conventional bream style tactic.

A catch of 12 bream to 8lb has been reported. Skimmers, roach, rudd and perch have also shown in catches. Caster, worm and maggot have been the more rewarding baits.

Middle Level, Pingles: Odd seldom bream to 5lb, small bits but generally very few anglers are around at the top end of the Level. This is because the bottom end is continuing to fish very well.

St Mary’s to High Road: Bream to 8lb 8oz, tench to 7lb skimmers to nearly 3lb, rudd, roach and perch have all shown in 30lb pleasure session nets continuously reported during the last fortnight. Conventional cage style feeder tactics have again been very rewarding, tench have also been showing well on the pole and tip on the inside margins. Waggler, whip and tip have all enjoyed success when offering worm, caster, maggot and corn as hook baits.

Match date for visiting club on the Middle Level: Sunday, August 6, Peppers-High Road, King of the Fens, 40 pegs.

Springside: Platforms have been repaired, trees removed and cut back, and plenty of quality fish are showing.

Carp to 15lb 8oz have been recorded, tench to 5lb have also been frequently feeding.

Silverfish nets of roach, rudd and perch to 30lb are being reported every day when being targeted. Roach to 1lb 8oz are showing regularly on the baits being offered.

Bear Lake: Carp to 18lb have been showing, multiple catches continue to be reported, a catch of 18 carp in a session has been reported. Average carp to 8lb show on the method feeder when presenting corn, pellet or meat.

A KLAA national fishing month coaching day has been scheduled for Bear Lake on Sunday, August 20; full details will be available nearer the date.

Queen’s Lake: Bream to 7lb continue to feed aggressively, traditional cage style feeder tactics proving very rewarding. Pellet, worm and maggot being the more influential baits used. Roach to 1lb 10oz show on shorter pole lines, quality rudd and skimmers are also feeding strongly on the whip short pole and waggler when offering maggot and caster.

Shepherd’s Lake: Bream to 6lb have been showing well during the last week, when using the traditional bream style tactics. Carp to 14lb have been showing to the carp anglers when offering boillies.

Skimmers, roach and rudd have also shown on the whip pole and waggler.

Tottenhill: Carp to 16lb 9oz, showing on the method feeder, while bream are the more dominant in catches. A catch of 39 bream to 5lb and seven carp to 9lb has been recorded.

Bream have been frequently bullying the carp away to the baits that have been offered.

Pellet, corn and meat produce the better catches on the method feeder and pole.

Match results – Fenmen match anglers.

Round 6, Westwood Lakes, Osprey lake: 1 Tom Cockle. 210lb 2oz short pole shallow; 2 Steve Locke 181lb 10oz. short pole shallow; 3 Martin Higgins 145lb 15oz short pole shallow, personal best.