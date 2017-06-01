Wood nails consistent King’s Lynn West Norfolk club Quadkids displays

In the first Quadkids event of the season at Thetford on Saturday there were a number of young West Norfolk athletes participating.

In the years 6, 7 & 8 Girls, Elizabeth Wood performed consistently to finish sixth overall with a fourth in the 800m (2:58), fifth in the Long Jump (3.65m), 9th in the 100m (15.6) and 14th in the howler throw (16.34m).

Ruby Schwarz finished 9th overall with her best performances coming in the 100m sprint where she finished third (15.0) and equal 6th in the 800m (3:02).

Meanwhile in the Girls younger age category of years 4 & 5, their younger siblings Betty Schwarz and Jennifer Wood gained valuable experience. Schwarz finished 22nd overall with her best event being the 600m (2:39). Wood was 25th overall with her best event again the 600m (2:41)

In the Boys years 4 & 5 Alfie Bone and George Davies performed well. Bone on his debut was fantastic to finish eighth overall with an amazing second in the howler throw of 27.45m. Davies finished in 21st with his best event the 80m (12.5) where he finished equal seventh.