Wood you believe it: Rochy takes two Narbeck King’s Lynn cue finals day titles

NARBECK

BILLIARDS LEAGUE

Hannah Greeno.

KO Championships &

Presentations Day 2017

The Maltings Q Club, Lynn, kindly hosted the 19th NJBL annual finals day which saw a very healthy entry of 18 players attending.

The day saw the league’s four annual championships contested and the finalists of these were:

Snooker: Nathan Boughen 2-1 Stuart Clarkson. Billiards, U19: Rochy Woods 76-71 Nathan Boughen. U14: Lewis Bunting 71-33 Danny Overson. Girls: Rochy Woods 110-29 Zoe Fordham.

The day concluded with the presentations of the annual trophies by chairman Mr Philip Carter to the individual championship finalists, and league competition winners and runners-up, who were:

League champions: Lynn PHF B, runners-up Massingham D. League KO Cup champions: West Acre C, runners-up Massingham D. Highest break: 39 – Jack Easter; U14: 17 – Finley Brown.

The league gives free weekly coaching at the following clubs: Maltings Q Club, Lynn, Great Massingham Social Club and West Acre Billiards Club; for more details please tel 01760 755337.