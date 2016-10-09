Wrestler Aldis returns to King’s Lynn roots at Lynnsport show

Nick Aldis, aka Magnus, will also be returning to his West Norfolk roots as some of the biggest stars in wrestling from both sides of the Atlantic converge on Lynn on October 29.

Superstar Promotions are back at Lynnsport with an international line-up. Heading this is former WWE ring extrovert, the Puerto Rican figher Carlito, who is expected to be armed with his characteristic apple.

Also heading to UK shores is another ex-WWE star, the monstrous Bull Dempsey, who is now known as Bull James and proved hugely popular with fans on the NXT TV show thanks to his Bull-Fit character.

Former WWE women’s champion Mickie James is locking horns with Norfolk’s fiery female, Norwich-based Sweet Saraya, who is currently starring on the weekly wrestling show on a Norfolk TV channel.

And the local connection is strengthened as former TNA champion Aldis will also be returning to West Norfolk and is sure to get a strong reception in front of his fiercely-loyal crowd.

Another locally-based campaigner with a strong following, Jimmy Starr, is also set to compete.

Former ‘Gladiator’ Aldis is relishing the chance to follow up his appearance at Lynnsport in 2015.

He said: “Last October was a great night, so this year I wanted to encourage the matchmaker to bring an even better lineup.

“It feels good to hear people say: Wow I can’t believe they’re coming to King’s Lynn!”

Former WWE diva James, who is married to the Norfolk grappler, is also looking forward to her return to the area.

She said: “I’m so excited to be back. I love it here, the beaches, the Tuesday Market Place and Castle Rising. It is all so beautiful.”

Luke Hudson, of Superstar Promotions, said: “This is a fantastic chance for a Norfolk audience to see the best in international wrestling. The county is a definite hot-spot for top-class grappling with many great shows and the sport now on digital TV locally, and via the internet worldwide.”

Tickets for the show and a chance to chat to their heroes at a meet-and-greet are available now from Lynnsport or the Corn Exchange Box Office, or online via the Corn Exchange website at http://www.kingslynncornexchange.co.uk/event/wrestling-1104

Or at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/super star-promotions-pro-wrest ling-special-pre-sale-tickets -26841548795?aff=es2