WWE wrestling star ‘Big Wavy’ set to make King’s Lynn splash at Lynnsport

On Saturday, August 12 Lynn plays host a night of high flying, grappling mayhem as local promotion Falling Starr Wrestling return to Lynnsport with their latest show entitled ‘Strike Zone’.

Laying the smack down at ‘Strike Zone’ will be one of the stars of the new WWE UK championship; ‘Big Wavy’ Roy Johnson.

In January WWE (World Wrestling Entertainment) held a tournament to crown the inaugural winner of their brand new title belt, the WWE United Kingdom Championship. One of the wrestlers competing in the prodigious event, which was screened across the globe on the WWE Network, was Roy Johnson.

Calling himself the ‘most wavy guy in sports-entertainment’, the charismatic star from South London is not just an ace wrestler but also a British & European championship power lifter.

Johnson was unlucky in the WWE UK tournament where he lost out to the current champion Pete Dunne, however his performance was enough to capture the attention of the WWE Universe and wrestling fans around the world.

In King’s Lynn Johnson faces a tough challenge as he squares off against an enigmatic newcomer to Falling Starr Wrestling, Ash Draven. Calling himself ‘the Anti Social One’ after his disdain for humanity, Draven’s calculated style is a complete contrast to that of the bombastic Johnson who not only likes to throw his opponents across the ring, but have fun while he’s doing it.

Elsewhere on the card for the Lynnsport fight night, the FSW Championship will be on the line as the champion ‘Dark Wolf’ Matt Walters faces the World of Sport veteran Danny Collins and there will be tag team action with the popular team of Kenny Mac & Jimmy Starr taking on BULK & Big Joe.

Other stars set to appear at ‘Strike Zone’ include martial arts expert ‘Blackbelt’ Tom Dawkins, ‘the Wonderkid’ Jonny Storm, ‘the Slytherin Queen’ Ashleigh Stark and many more of the Falling Starr Wrestling Favorites.

Falling Starr Wrestling ‘Strike Zone’ will be a family friendly event and suitable for children. Tickets are on sale at Lynnsport reception and can be purchased by calling 01553 818001.

Tickets cost £12 adults, £8 kids, £35 family (2 adults, 2 kids). The doors open at 7pm with the show kicking off at 7.30.