Yates Downham Town ton settles Carter Cup tie at North Runcton

On Sunday Downham Town saw off North Runcton in the first round of the cricket Carter Cup thanks largely to an unbeaten 118 from away captain Pat Yates.

His visiting side chased down their derby target of 290 for the loss of seven wickets during the first full weekend of the season.

In what is one of the few 60-over competitions left in the country, North Runcton won the toss and batted first.

The two openers made an impressive start, remaining ‘none down’ right through to lunch and although Downham kept it tight, they never really looked like taking wickets.

After lunch Dean Robinson (80) eventually was bowled by Shane Leech.

Mark Skipper continued to play brilliantly, reaching a faultless 100 before eventually being the first of Jack Gould’s four wickets.

Gould, while making it hard for Runcton to score freely, took the wicket of danger man Ben Coote (42) caught at cover. Despite some quick runs at the end of the innings from J Means and G Rawlings, Downham managed to restrict Runcton to 289-5, a total which could have been more considering their start.

Downham lost three early wickets as the two Ben’s, Skipper and Coote tore through the top order.

Joss Stuart’s wicket at 33 for 3 brought Leech and Pat Yates to the crease and they rebuilt the innings.

They did this without taking too many risks as Yates punished width and Leech worked anything on his legs away.

At the midway point Downham had reached 143 for 3 with Yates passing his 50.

After tea the runs continued to flow. Leech eventually fell to the bowling of Annakin for a gritty 77, ending a partnership of 212 with Yates.

A quick flurry of wickets led to a nailbiting finish, but Yates ended the game 118 not out off 148 balls, and Dave Grady scored the winning runs through third man to send Downham through to the next round on 293-7.

Other score: Fakenham (150 for 4) beat Bradfield (143 all out) by 6 wkts.

Quarter-finals, May 28: Great Witchingham v Downham Town, Swardeston v Fakenham.

Downham Shire Foods MoM: Pat Yates.