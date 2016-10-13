Young posts fine Hungary PB for Downham Market club Three Counties

On Sunday, 19 Three Counties members partook in the Peterborough Perkins Great Eastern Run Half Marathon.

With the majority of the Downham-based club taking part in their first-ever half marathon and others bettering their previous times, the turnout was immense with many runners saying they wouldn’t have been brave enough to enter without the support from other TCRC members and the watchful eye of head coach, Gary Bligh.

Over the continent in Hungary, eight members along with numerous supporters took to Budapest. Kathryn Young completed the 42K Marathon in the fantastic time of 05:07:25. The other members ran the 10K with many achieving personal bests.

Results. Boston Parkrun: Colin Apps – 25:53, Joely Apps – 31:10. Perkins Great Eastern Run Half Marathon: Jonny Clark – 01:37:58 (PB), Mark Southwood – 01:39:40 (PB), Adam Chown – 01:43:02, Lauren Day – 01:47:33 (PB), Jodie Clark – 01:52:04 (PB), Dave Lawrence – 01:52:52 (PB), Colin Apps – 01:53:48, Karen Smith – 01:53:50 (PB), Marc Martin – 01:54:19 (PB), Jonathan Summers – 01:58:08 (PB), Paul Stratford – 02:00:51 (PB), Tracy Pratt – 02:06:14 (PB), Hannah Chown – 02:12:24 (PB), Nicole Coughlin – 02:15:00, Adele O’Connor – 02:15:00, Vicki Drake – 02:15:43 (PB), Stephanie Clark -02:26:58 (PB), Frances Salter – 02:32:03 (PB), Emma Chenery – 02:32:03 (PB). Budapest 10K: Colin Simpson – 00:46:39 (PB), Sarah Melton-Whitelam – 00:54:49 (PB), Sue George – 00:57:19 (PB), Steve Rhodes – 00:59:06 (PB), Justeene Hammond – 01:01:16 (PB), Steve Whitelam – 01:04:19 (PB), Sandra Rhodes – 01:04:52 (PB). Budapest Marathon: Kathryn Young – 05:07:25 (PB).