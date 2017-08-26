Youngsters to the fore at Heacham Manor Golf Club

Heacham Manor Golf Club staged their annual junior open.

Now in its seventh year, the event was held in good conditions with a warm day and only a light breeze. The competition ran in two formats.

For the older and more experienced juniors, an 18-hole stableford took place with an additional prize for the best gross score, while a 12-hole competition took place for the younger golfers with unofficial handicaps.

A point separated the top two spots in the 12-hole event with Jason Partridge, from Middleton Hall, taking the honours with 20 points over Archie Edgson, from Searles, who scored 19 points.

The main stableford event was also a tight contest with some great scores being registered.

Ten of the 28 competitors scored 37 points or better with the top-four registering more than 40 points.

Heacham Manor’s Warren Bates shot the best scratch score for the second successive year with a gross 73.

Runner-up in the main event was Poppy Beales from Middleton Hall on 43 points, but the winner on countback, also with 43 points, was George Sommerville from Dereham.

As well ss winning new Footjoy golf shoes, Sommerville received a year’s free membership to Heacham Manor.

The event was sponsored by Ben Burgess, who provided superb prizes including Footjoy shoes, Cutter and Buck clothing as well as accessories.

Heacham Manor Golf Club welcomes players from all ages and offers free membership to the son or daughter (under 18 years old) of any adult members.

Results

Heacham Manor GC Junior Open

Individual Stableford Competition: 1 George Sommerville, 2 Poppy Beales.

Best Gross Score: Warren Bates.

12 hole 29 to 54 Handicaps: Jason Partridge.