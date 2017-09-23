Ziggy’s bag first whitewash of King’s Lynn Premier League season

IBA LYNN LEAGUE

Despite only being in it’s second week, it’s already apparent that the Premier League is going to be extremely tight.

Ziggy’s gained the first whitewash of the season with a 10-0 victory away to Wasps II.

Gary Hewitt, Chad Bassett and John Blyth proved too strong for Wasps’ second string.

Heacham sit second after drawing 5-5 with Exiles.

James Patterson was in fine form for Heacham with a tidy maximum, while David Woolley had a win over Lee Osler in support and the pair also won the doubles.

For Exiles, Steve Barrett and Alan Nicholls both scored a brace of wins and Osler gained his first win for a long time over Vaughan Parker.

Wasps sit third after a 5-5 draw with Pegg Scaffolding who had Wayne Mason gaining a fine maximum.

Mason was made to work hard by Tomasz Simka.

Martin Skipper had a win over Mike Crowson and Mason teamed up with Peter Pegg to take the doubles.

For Wasps, Simka along with Steve Goodale scored a couple of wins each and Crowson also chipped in with a win.

Wisbech Hawks lost 6-4 at Avengers, where Keith Phillips and Richard Mussett gained maximum points from their games.

Scorers for Hawks were Graham Sheppard, Steve Ely and Matty Knott who all defeated Phil Dorrington, while Sheppard and Ely won the doubles together.

Wisbech Wizards visited Ambits and gave them a 3-0 start due to only having two players.

However they came away with a resounding 7-3 win, with Alan Ashberry and Peter Munch doing the damage by winning all their games and pairing up to take the doubles.

In Division One, Heacham thrashed Blades 9-1.

Leigh MacDonald and guest Mike Cooper both registered maximums, Benjamin Richardson picked up a brace and partnered Cooper to take the doubles.

Mike Smith scored the consolation point for Blades.

Title favourites Runcton Holme defeated West Lynn Sports and Social Club 8-2.

Nick ‘net’ Osborne and Mel Jupp both bagged maximums, with good wins over Danny Vertigan in the process.

The pair also won the doubles and Graham Warren had a win over Mik Pitt.

For West Lynn, Andy Castleton and Vertigan both had wins over Graham Warren.

HEACHAM LEAGUE

Reigning league champions Hunnys Heroes showed no mercy when they beat Sedgeford Stars 10-0.

The Heroes trio of Rob and Tom Yarrow and Graham Keeley were made to fight all of the way for victory.

Last year’s runners-up BT Victory also had an impressive win when the trio of Steve Hales, Mary-Ann Woodhouse and Ian Reynolds beat Sedgeford Savages 8-2 with Woodhouse remaining unbeaten.

The Savages had super-sub Mike Cooper standing in and he beat both Hales and Reynolds.

On Table three there was a friendly match between Super Subs and Ringstead Raiders.

The Ringstead team of Paul Humeniuk, Richard Hendricks and Justin Mullins took on Debbie Peel, Eileen Needham and Alfie Yarrow, 10.

The match was played in a great spirit and fun was had by all.

On Thursday evening it was an all-family affair for Spivs Specials when three generations played in the same team.

Grandad Jim Race, son-in-law Stephen Jackson and grandson Aaron all featured.

They just lost out 6-4 to Adrian’s Allstars who had Mick Minns in maximum mood.

He was well supported by Mike Nobes with two wins and Adrian Evans with one.

Visit: www.malc-on- line.co.uk/tabletennis/index.htm for full report.