Ziggy’s take over at the top in King’s Lynn league

IBA LYNN TABLE

TENNIS LEAGUE

Ziggy’s, who have a game in hand, stormed their way to the top of the Premier League by beating Avengers 6-4.

Chuck Hewitt and Martyn Allen both registered braces before winning the doubles together.

John Blyth also chipped in with a solitary win over Phill Dorrington.

In reply, Richard Mussett had a good win over Blyth and Richard Edwards scored a fantastic maximum.

Wasps sit level on points with Ziggy’s but have played one more game.

They entertained St James and played out a 5-5 draw.

Tomasz Simka was in scintillating form, winning all his games, and had Steve Mason in support with a win against Chris Gay. They also won the doubles.

For St James, Owen Turner and Howard Lupton both scored a brace and Chris Gay had a win over Steve Goodale.

Wisbech Wizards sit third after an 8-2 away win over compatriots Wisbech Hawks.

Brett Heppenstall and Alan Ashberry both gained good maximums, with Peter Munch also gaining a win over Steve Ely. Heppenstall and Munch also paired up to take the doubles.

For Hawks, Craig Pack was unlucky against both Heppenstall and Ashberry but did get on the scoreboard with a win over Munch. Graham Sheppard also had a win, too.

Exiles are fourth after walloping Wasps II 9-1.

Steve Barrett and Alan Nicholls both registered maximums and Lee Osler chipped in with a brace.

Barrett/Osler also took the doubles and, in reply, Mick Forth had a good win over Osler.

Two-man Pegg Scaffolding travelled to Heacham and gave them a 3-0 head start.

Unfortunately for Heacham, it was the only points they picked up as they lost 7-3.

Wayne Mason and Peter Pegg won all of their games and the doubles.

Runaway Division One leaders Runcton Holme made light work of Walton Club with a 10-0 thrashing, where John Mingay, Mel Jupp and Graham Warren all gained maximums,

Spin Doctors won by the same scoreline against a young Blades team, with Daryl Johnson, Peter MacDonagh and Kerry Smith all going through the card.

Two-man Paul’s Driving School hosted and defeated Runcton Holme B 7-3 in a rearranged game.

Jack and Trevor Mason both played well to win all their games.

They also picked up more points at West Lynn Sports & Social Club, where they ran out 8-2 winners.

Jack Mason claimed a maximum, Trevor Mason and Ash Starling both had a couple of wins each.

In reply, Danny Vertigan won two games but couldn’t get the better of Mason.

HotShots defeated Heacham 6-4.

Alex Bragg picked up a hard-fought maximum, while Ming Lo and Keith Richardson also claimed wins.

For Heacham, Finley Hewson bagged a couple of wins with Benji Richardson and Jacob Hewson also chipping in.

Could all teams please make sure they fill in the scorecard correctly.

Junior coaching resumes again tonight for seven weeks.

A beginners’ session takes place between 7 and 8pm, with an advanced session following between 8 and 9.15pm.

The cost is £3.50 per session with a reduced rate available for anyone who has extra children.

For more information on the coaching sessions, please call John Blyth on 07920 012305.