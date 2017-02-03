Ziggys ace Hewitt ends Mason’s King’s Lynn League unbeaten table tennis run

IBA Protect Lynn & District Table Tennis League

With two matches being called off due to a fire at Lynnsport it left us with just three Premier League fixtures.

Kings Lynn table tennis championship at Lynnsport Karen Hubble

With TopSpynn being one of those called off it was down to Ziggys to try and get a bit of breathing space at the top of the league.

They visited a strong Pegg Scaffolding team of Wayne Mason, Dale Parnell and Martin Skipper. Gary Hewitt led the way for the visitors with an excellent maximum, including a fine win over Wayne Mason to take his unbeaten record away from him.

Alan Nicholls was also in fine form for Ziggys beating Dale and Martin in the process. Chuck Hewitt also beat Martin to take a close 6-4 win and extend their lead at the top to 13 points.

Wisbech Wizards entertained Heacham and had Brett Heppenstall and Alan Ashberry in great form, both taking maximum points and the doubles between them. A Peter Much win over Vaughan Parker helped them to an 8-2 win, Heacham’s points coming from Aaron Howell and David Woolley wins over Peter.

Wasps travelled to Heacham ‘A’ and came away with a win thanks to Tomasz Simra and Steve Mason, both with maximums, and a Derek Kiddle brace saw them walk away with an impressive 9-1 win. Heacham A’s consolation point came from a Leigh MacDonald win over Derek.

In Division One Barrett Doubles week six of nine, also only three matches took place. Runcton Holme had a 6-0 head start over Swaffham Terriers due to them only fielding two players.

Nick Osborne teamed up with both Melvyn Jupp and Graham Warren to take two wins and a Peter Fysh/Peter Nunn win over Melvyn and Graham stopped the match being a whitewash, Runcton Holme running out winners 8-1.

Green Fingers took on Spin Doctors and went away the happiest of the two teams with a 7-2 win, Mike Cooper and Gordon Penny gaining maximum points with their pairing.

Cooper/Ray Drew added a brace and so did Drew/Penny. In return Karen Hubble and Gary Wiggs scored two good wins.

Runcton Holme ‘A’ travelled to table topping Hawks and although they lost 8-1 the score could have been somewhat different with seven of the nine games going to four and five ends.

Father and son pairing Graham Shepard and Nick Pack gained three wins from their partnership.

The only consolation from Runcton Holme ‘A’ was a Danny Vertigan/John Ganley win over both Grahams.