Ziggys become new King’s Lynn table tennis league leaders after away win

IBA Protect King’s Lynn

Table Tennis League

After the Christmas and New Year break it was back to league action for both divisions.

In the Premier Division we have new leaders at the top in Ziggys who travelled to Heacham ’A’.

Maximums for Alan Nicholls and Chuck Hewitt with great support from John Blythe saw them go home with a 9-1 win. Heacham’s consolation came from a Mick Ruffles win over John.

Top Spynn have slipped to second even though they gained a good 6-4 win over Wisbech Wizards. Ross Brown was the only player on the night with a maximum, his brother Karl had two wins and they then paired up to take the doubles. Brett Heppenstall beat Karl and Phil Brown for his brace and Alan Ashberry and Peter Munch also beat Phil.

Pegg Scaffolding had Wayne Mason in fine form once again and is the only player in the division still on a 100 per cent record.

They ran out 7-3 winners over Heacham, Martin Skipper with a brace and Peter Pegg with a win over David Wooley. In return for Heacham James Patterson beat Martin and Peter and Aaron Howell had a good win over Peter too.

Ambit Projects entertained a strong St James team and ended up on the wrong side of a 9-1 drubbing, Owen Turner and Chris Gay both with maximums and Howard Lupton with a brace in support. Ambit’s consolation came from a Jeff Chung win over Howard.

When Wasps took on Avengers, Mike Crowson was on fire for the home team taking a very good maximum.

Steve Goodale had two good wins and the pair teamed up to take the doubles and make sure of the win.

In return Martyn Allen scored a brace with Richard Mussett and Jerry Irving both having good wins over Derek Kiddle.

In Division One, Wasps ’2’ still lead the way after a very strong 9-1 win at Pauls Driving School. Igors Scekalevs and David Patrick did the damage with three wins apiece and also paired up for the doubles, Terry Rudd also scoring a brace. PDS’s consolation point came from a Steve Hunt win over Terry.

Wisbech Hawks are still hot on their heels only two points behind in second place, they entertained Runcton Holme ’A’ and had a good 8-2 win. The home team had Graham Pack in excellent form with a fine maximum.

This included the game of the season (that’s the home team’s comments, not mine!), against Danny Vertigan to take his unbeaten record away from him. Graham Shepard and Nick Pack scored a brace each and also paired up to take the doubles. In reply Danny beat Shepard and Nick.

Runcton Holme made good ground on the leaders with a 10-0 win over Swaffham Terriers, Nick Osborne, Melvyn Jupp and John Mingay doing the damage.

Blades secured only their second win of the season with a 6-4 win over Runcton Holme ‘B’.

Jack Mason gained a maximum and had good support from Lewis Watson (2) and Max Smith (1) to take the win. Runcton points came from David Lane (2), Clive Sandle (1) and Clive paired up with Carol Parker to win the doubles.

Greenfingers are still there or thereabouts in the league table and they entertained The Spin Doctors, the home team running out 6-4 winners with Graham Keeley doing the damage with a maximum.

He had good support from Mike Cooper with a brace and the pair also won the doubles. Spin Doctors’ Pete McDonagh also had a brace of wins and Gary Wiggs and Roger Chilvers gained wins over Ray Drew.