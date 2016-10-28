Ziggys take King’s Lynn League big bat battle

Week four in the IBA Protect Lynn Table Tennis League threw up some very close matches, writes Danny Vertigan.

In the Premier League battle of last season’s top two, Ziggys took the spoils 6-4, Chuck Hewitt, Alan Nicholls and Steve Barrett all winning two games each. In reply for Top Spynn, Ross Brown won two and Karl Brown one, they both teamed up to take the doubles.

It was the same scoreline for Wisbech Wizards against St James as Alan Ashberry and Grant Brightey walked away with maximums. The St James trio of Owen Turner, Mark Pearman and Alan Jones all had one win apiece and Owen and Mark paired up to take the doubles.

The only draw was between Pegg Scaffolding and top of the table Avengers. Keith Phillips of Avengers was once again in fine form to win all of his games, Don Dixon and Richard Mussett one win apiece. Peggs had Dale Parnell winning two and Martin Skipper and Peter Pegg one, with Dale and Martin also taking the doubles.

Heacham entertained Wasps. The home team had James Patterson on fire with a very fine maximum, Aaron Howell also had a good win over Mike Crowson, but the away team walked away winners with Artiom Vetrov and Steve Mason winning two games each and pairing up for the doubles as well. Mike beat David Wooley to make it a 6-4 win to the visitors.

Of the two promoted teams, the game finished Ambits 3–7 Heacham ‘A’.

Steve Ely proved too strong for the away team with his first maximum of the season and he had good support from his team-mates Mick Ruffles and Phil Dorrington who both won two apiece. In reply for Ambits Graham Rogerson and Rob Rix won one apiece and Rob also teamed up with Lewis Baldock to take the doubles.

The biggest win of the week was surprisingly Wasps ‘2’ 9-1 over Runcton Holme with Runcton only being able to field two players and conceding a 3-0 lead.

The home team of Mick Forth, Paul Reed and Igors Scekalevs all went home unbeaten. Runcton’s only reply came from Dave Wearing and Graham Warren winning the doubles.

Pauls Driving School finally managed to get back on form as they put up a fine team performance to see off Swaffham Terriers 8-2.

Steve Hunt and Paul Barrett both had maximums and also paired up to take the doubles. Trevor Mason also helped himself to a fine win over Keith Richardson.

In reply for the Terriers John Pringle and Peter Nunn both had good wins over Trevor.

Spin Doctors entertained the youthful Blades team.

Peter McDonagh was the man in form, winning all his games for the home team. Gary Wiggs also won two on the night, only failing to beat the ever improving Jack Mason, Roger Chilvers had a good win over Lewis Watson and Gary and Peter paired up to take the doubles and the match 7-3.

In reply for Blades, Jack had two solid wins and Alex Bragg had a good win over Roger.

Wisbech Hawks travelled to Lynn to play the high flying Greenfingers and went away with a fine 6-4 win.

Graham Pack was the man in form for the away team with a good maximum. The player-of-the month curse struck Graham Sheppard as he lost his 100 per cent record as he only won one of his three matches. Nick Pack also chipped in with a win.

The two Grahams paired up to take the doubles.

Green Fingers who are at dizzy heights in the league had Gordon Penney and Mike Cooper both winning two apiece.

In the battle of the Runcton Holme teams, the A team entertained the B team and this match could have gone either way. However after ten games the teams still couldn’t be separated in a 5-5 draw.

Danny Vertigan kept his 100 per cent record intact with another maximum for the A team, John Ganley backed him up with a good win over Carol Parker and was unlucky to not win at least one more. The home pair also took the doubles.

In reply Clive Sandle and David Lane had two wins each and Carol Parker had a win over the young Colney Vertigan who is improving with each week.