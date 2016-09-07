Double podiums for Snettisham racer Wright at Silverstone

Snettisham’s Phil Wright qualified in third position for race 1 and fourth position for race 2 in the K-Tec Racing Clio 182 championship at the home of British motorsport, Silverstone.

Wright avoided the carnage of the opening lap of race 1 where Trevor Gregory’s car was forced into the pit wall.

Wright kept up well with the leaders of Bark and Fletcher and retained his third place until the finish line.

Wright got an amazing start and found himself in second place when he entered the first corner of race two. He managed to hold of the advances from third place man Fletcher until lap four where the third place car slipped back past leaving Wright in third place for the chequered flag

Wright still stands third place in the championship

He is supported as ever by Luke Loades of Rounce and Evans Property Management and Shaun Hagen of Shaun Hagen Motor Services. Thanks also go to Selina Automotive, All signs, Grey’s of Holbeach and East Bilney Garage.

The K-Tec Racing Clio 182 Championship provides a tightly controlled one make race championship based on the MkII Renault Clio Sport 182 ‘Cup’. The championship is aimed at drivers who want their racing to be tightly controlled and excellent value in a high performance FWD car.

Picture: Andrew Paton