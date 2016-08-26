Heacham’s Lewis races van bank holiday Queen Elizabeth Hospital fundraiser at King’s Lynn

The bank holiday racing action at Lynn’s Adrian Flux Arena will be extra special on Monday afternoon (Aug 29, 1pm) with a Crash for Cancer event raising funds for the Queen Elizabeth Hospital Cancer Care and Treatment fund.

A record entry of more than 70 Van Bangers has been assembled for the charity meeting, and with such a large number and wide variety, including some vintage machinery, there will be plenty of carnage on track to keep the bank holiday crowd happy.

The meeting also features the 1500cc Banger East Anglian Team Championship and three-wheeled antics from Reliant Robins.

Heacham’s Lewis Godfrey will be making his first appearance in a Van Banger. Godfrey, a former regular in Reliant Robins, is raising funds to thank the people who cared for him during a very difficult time.

Two and a half years ago, at the age of 21, Lewis was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma, cancer of the lymphatic system. After multiple rounds of treatment and complications along the way, Godfrey received the all clear in October 2014 and returned to the track as soon as he could. After all the support he received, it is now Godfrey’s turn to give something back, and he hopes that the money raised will go towards helping someone like him.

Godfrey will have a busy afternoon as he is also racing as part of the Gremlins team, which includes Lynn duo Jake Burgess and Simon Eglen, in the 1500 Bangers. The fully-booked four-aside team event is regarded by many as one of the highlights of the season. The title is defended by Swaffham siblings Terry, Ashley, Jack and Charlie Garrod in their Team Jackpot outfit. Three of the brothers will also be racing in the Vans.

The last Reliant Robin meeting at the track proved to be a belter, and, with an entry almost twice the size, Monday’s should be even better.

Last weekend’s action at the track saw Nottinghamshire-based teenager Tom Foster crowned Shale World Champion in Two-Litre Bangers after he overtook Norwich racer Lee Clarke on the final bend. Cambridge’s Matt Butcher completed the top three in an action-packed event where the home drivers suffered.

Diss-based multi-champion David Aldous won the Two-Litre Saloon Stock Car final for the Jack Dain Trophy, taking the lead when Wisbech’s Ollie Skeels crashed into his brother Marcus.