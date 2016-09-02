King’s Lynn teen Gill in top form for World of Shale banger showdown

It is the time of year when big events come round on an almost weekly basis at Lynn’s Adrian Flux Arena.

On Saturday night (5.30pm), the venue hosts the World of Shale championship for Unlimited Bangers, with a star-studded entry drawn from all over the country.

Also on the bill are the ever-popular Two-Litre Saloon Stock Cars, plus Lady Bangers for their annual outing in Unlimited machinery.

Top qualifier for the World of Shale is hometown teenager Callum Gill who has already raced to four wins in the big cars at the track this year, including the East Anglian Championship. Swaffham’s Terry Garrod is another leading contender, while his younger brother Jack has also qualified for the big race for the first time in his career.

The World of Shale title is defended by Wymondham veteran Shayn Winsor who, after three decades of racing, remains the man to beat in Unlimited Bangers on shale. Winsor reckons the race is wide open.

“If there’s 40 other drivers then there’s 40 more threats,” he said. “At the end of the day, they’re all good lads. They’re all good drivers and the difference with shale is anyone can win – you don’t need a five grand motor car to win.

“I haven’t had a great season this year. Hopefully my luck might change so we’ll see on the day. I’m up for it because I’ve had such rubbish luck.”

New Two-Litre Banger Shale World Champion Tom Foster makes a quick return from Nottinghamshire to the scene of his success, alongside his brother Jack, while other big names include Ely’s Jack Overy and Essex-based Jason ‘Boxer Jack’ Jackson.

National Champion Lee Sampson carries hometown hopes in the Two-Litre Saloon Stock Cars, where Norwich-based World Champion Simon Welton will also be in action.

l The Crash for Cancer event for Big Van Bangers proved to be a fantastic event at the Adrian Flux Arena where a record breaking number of vans were in action. A huge crowd was entertained with a fantastic display of crashing and action and it looks like Mick Gedney, who co-ordinated the fundraising, will have earned a very good sum for a very worthy cause.