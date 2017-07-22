Move back to King’s Lynn Stars is ideal for Lambert

A move back to the King’s Lynn Stars is “ideal” for the popular Simon Lambert.

The Lincolnshire-based speedway rider has had numerous spells at the Adrian Flux Arena and, after a brief stay earlier this year, he returned last week following a broken wrist, although the 28-year-old did not look fully fit against the Poole Pirates and retired three times.

Lambert said of the SGB Premiership Norfolk club, one of two local tracks for him along with the Peterborough Panthers, where he rides in the SGB Championship: “It’s ideal for me, with family, work, everything. It’s a track I like.”

The reserve rider did warn Trucks ‘R’ Us Stars fans not to expect too much from him, saying: “People think that I’ve ridden for King’s Lynn for so many years that I will be dialled in straight away but the track is so much different.

“I’ve never seen the track how it has been prepared now in the 10 or 11 years I have been here, so I’m still learning.”

Lambert puts this down to how the bikes are set up now: he points out that the modern machinery would not be able to cope with the grippy surfaces of old.

He is looking forward to a busy second half of the season: “I’m available for the rest of the season and I only have three clashes all year. I think I’ve got 14, 15 or 16 meetings a month. The more track time, the better, I’d say.”

Following Wednesday’s Rye House postponement, Lynn travel to Leicester Lions on Monday.