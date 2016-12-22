New King’s Lynn Young Stars boss Campos relishing challenge

New King’s Lynn Young Stars boss Scott Campos is relishing the challenge of leading them into the 2017 National League season.

Campos, 27, has spent eight seasons riding for the club and will now switch to team management to take over from Dale Allitt.

He says his move to the other side of the fence has been planned for some time – and he can’t wait to get started in the role.

“It’s been something in the pipeline for about a year and a half now,” Campos said. “Me and Dale (Allitt) discussed it some time ago and I’m glad to get a chance to take it on.

“There is a bit more responsibility for me now Dale has moved up to manage the main team, but I’m looking forward to it.

“It’s a new challenge, so hopefully I can do a good job and help make it a successful season for the Young Stars.”

Although he intends to sit out competitive racing in 2017 whilst he finds his feet, Campos insists his riding days are not over.

And he has revealed he will be ready to step in to help the Young Stars should it be necessary during the season.

He commented: “The plan is for me to sit out the year and concentrate on management, but if there are injuries and my average fits then I’d be willing to step in temporarily and help out.

“I’ll still be riding with the lads at training days and things like that, so I won’t be off the bike completely.

“Like I say, I’ll be there and ready to be called upon if I’m needed, but hopefully we’ll have some luck on the injury front and it won’t come to that.”

The Young Stars have already announced Ryan Kinsley, Lewis Whitmore and Taylor Hampshire will be back at the Adrian Flux Arena in 2017.

Campos is delighted to have the talented trio back on board and believes they will be in a position to finalise their team in the near future.

He added: “We worked very hard with those three riders in particular last year. They’re very young and need a bit of guidance but they have bags of potential and will only get better.

“It’s a good start to the side, and we’re nearly there now with the rest of the riders. There are just a few things to iron out as always at this time of year, but once we get everything sorted we’ll hopefully be in a position to announce the rest of the team in the next couple of weeks.”