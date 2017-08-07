New signing Jonasson back for King’s Lynn Stars v Somerset BT TV clash

Star signing Tomas H Jonasson hopes a home win over Somerset can kickstart King’s Lynn’s speedway season tonight (Monday, Aug 7, 7.30pm).

The Trucks R Us Stars host the SGB Premiership newcomers in front of the BT Sport cameras, with a reminder that under special admission offers, prices are slashed to just £10 for adults, £5 for kids and under 11s go free.

Jonasson will make his second appearance for Lynn after missing Saturday’s heavy defeat at Leicester.

And he is determined to help them claim three points as they eye a late charge for the play-offs.

Jonasson said: “I know we have a lot of work to do, and we were disappointed to lose against Swindon. But it was the first meeting for some of us, and I think we’re all going to work hard together to try and move up the table.

“We want to put a good run together and do the best we can, starting by hopefully winning against Somerset and getting some confidence building in the team.”

The Stars hope to be back to full strength after Robert Lambert sat out this weekend’s fixtures due to injury. Nicklas Porsing will return to the side in place of Simon Lambert at reserve.

Somerset also have a full compliment of riders as they aim to build on a crushing home win over Belle Vue on Friday.

A full feature with Jonasson will be available to read in Monday’s raceday programme.

Last night’s teams, Lynn: Robert Lambert, Thomas Jorgensen, Michael Palm Toft, Kai Huckenbeck, Tomas H Jonasson, Josh Auty, Nicklas Porsing.

Somerset: Richard Lawson, Cameron Heeps, Charles Wright, Patrick Hougaard, Josh Grajczonek, Jake Allen, Lewis Kerr.

Lynn skipper Robert Lambert has urged everyone at the club to pull together ahead of Monday’s big home clash with Somerset.

Ruled out through injury, the talented Brit watched on as a makeshift Stars side were comfortably beaten 62-28 at Leicester on Saturday.

A patched-up side were unable to make an impact and Lambert says it’s important to make the next fixture the focus.

“Riding with four guests and using rider replacement is never ideal,” Lambert said.

“But Monday we’ve got a big home meeting against Somerset and as a team we know how important it is.

“I’ve had to take a few days off this weekend but hopefully after a bit of time away from it I’ll be okay.

“We can still make the play-offs, and with a full-team against Somerset we could definitely get things back on track.”

German racer Kai Huckenbeck, who managed two race wins at Beaumont Park said: “Leicester was always going to be a tough one because we had a team of guests and that’s never easy.

“Rob still came down to help us out in the pits and hopefully he’ll be okay to race for the team on Monday.

“We have to forget about tonight and make sure we go and win against Somerset.”

Kids Under-11 will be admitted for free while adults admission has been reduced to just £10.

Leicester 62: Danny King 13+2, Josh Bates 12+4, Erik Riss 12+2, Lasse Bjerre 12, Josh Grajczonek 10+1, Todd Kurtz 3+1, Pawel Przedpelski R/R.

Lynn 28: Dan Bewley 11, Kai Huckenbeck 9, Ulrich Ostergaard 7, Jason Garrity 1, Jack Thomas 0, Simon Lambert 0, Robert Lambert R/R.