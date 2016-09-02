Attle do: King’s Lynn trio ride personal bests

Three King’s Lynn Cycling Club members took part in the VC Norwich ten-mile time trial on Bank Holiday Monday, near Attleborough, Norwich.

All three of them got personal bests for the course as follows: James Senter 21.34, Kay Burgess 26.22, Lewis Fulljames 25.34.

Kay commented after her race: “This event was the Norwich ABC 10, on the B10/3B. It is a fairly flat course so rides quite fast, but with a double roundabout. I did 26.22 which is a new PB for me. This event was also part of a series of races for the WERL (Women’s Eastern Racing League) points race which I won.”

James said: “I was racing in the VC Norwich 10-mile time trial on the A11 near Attleborough. It was warm with a slight NW wind. I nearly pulled out as I had been ill for the last three days but thought I would give it a go and not to expect too much. I finished with an average speed of 27.8mph.”

Lewis said: “I didn’t expect a good ride as my legs were already tired, but once I got into the rhythm of it I managed to shave 43 seconds off my previous PB.”

Winner of the event was Matthew Senter of Peterborough CC in a time of 19.37.

Tomorrow sees KLCC hosting a charity Funday and 10-mile time trial on their Tottenhill course, 11.30am. Venue: Tottenhill Village Hall and field for the Funday and headquarters for signing on.

It is raising money for the AT Society. See: www.A.T.Society.org