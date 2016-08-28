Charity King’s Lynn Cycling Club fun day at Tottenhill

Saturday, September 3 sees King’s Lynn Cycling Club hosting a charity fun day and 10-mile time trial on the Tottenhill course they use during the recent TT season.

The club this year will be raising money for The AT Society (Ataxia Telangiectasia).

Tottenhill Village Hall will be open from 11.30am. A bike jumble and a Go Ride session will be for the younger riders between noon and 2pm. Time trial signing on is from noon to 1.30pm. First rider off at 2pm.

Usual CTT rules apply for with a helmet and rear working light Cost is £3 for adults and £2 for juniors with appropriate parental consent form. Guest riders allowed (those that have never ridden a TT before).

Come along and enter on the day.

If anyone wishes to donate they can bring on the day or deliver to the offices of club chairman Phillip Seaman at West Norfolk Insurance Services Ltd at 24 Tuesday Market Place in King’s Lynn, PE30 1JJ.