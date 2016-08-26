Docking do North West Norfolk Finals Day bowls double

On a bright and breezy Saturday, the North West Norfolk Bowls League held its annual Finals Day on the Heacham Social Club green.

Both games were played determinedly, but sportingly, with both results being disputed until the closing ends.

In the Subsidiary Cup, Snettisham Excelsior met Docking B, the latter of whom were seeking a league/cup double.

Throughout, the quality of play saw frequent changes in lead, with all players able to find that ‘special bowl’ when needed. Gradually Docking were able to pull away in one block, although the closeness of the others kept Snettisham in with a chance to win.

As the final ends were played the Docking team were able to clinch a second block, and achieve a win by 6 points to 4.

Between matches, the league trophies were presented by the president, Mr Phillip Lee, assisted by the chair, Mr Richard Bridges. The winners of Division One were Docking A, with South Creake as runners-up; the Second Division winners being Docking B, ahead of Rudham United.

After a short break for rain, the Ridley Cup final between Docking A and Burnham Coronation began. This cup was first played for in 1931, and its history includes many winning clubs who have since disbanded.

The quality of the play from both sides did this history proud, with, as earlier, the result being undecided until the final end. The score remained close, and it was still balanced until the final bowls. Eventually, the scores were tallied and Docking A had emulated their B team and won by 6 points to 4.

The prizes were again presented to the captains by the president and chair, followed by the drawing of the raffle.

The league committee would like to thank Heacham Social Club for the use of their green, Maureen and Sue for running the raffle, those who provided prizes and especially those who supported their teams on the day.