King’s Lynn CC’s Burgess is first lady home in time trial

King’s Lynn Cycling Club member Kay Burgess was the first lady home in the B50/17 VC Baracchi 50 mile time trial near the village of Wortwell on the border of Norfolk/Suffolk.

With a mixed field of 40-plus riders Kay completed her ride in 2hr 15 mins 18 secs.

From left to right. Simon Light (KLCC) Phil Large (Iceni Velo) James Senter (KLCC) Nathan Corridon (Club Cofete) and Maciej Malyszka (KLCC) Winner of the event being Andy Mackay from Welland Valley Cycling Club Picture taken by Peter Elsegood

She commented: “It is a fairly flat course with drags at either end. It was quite a windy day making the ride tough on the return legs and I had to dig deep for the last few miles.”

Gary Smith, who has been coaching her this season, added: “Gaining a win in this event justified how hard Kay is prepared to work into achieving her goals and ambitions.

“To finish strongly into an ever increasing head wind shows how determined and deep she will push herself.”

KLCC members took part in the NCRA summer series Road Race at Rockingham which consisted of 56 miles with 60 riders competing.

Simon Light, James Senter and Maciej Malyszka were joined by friends and rivals Phil Large of Iceni Velo and Nathan Corridon riding for Club Cofete.

The race comprised six laps of the nine-mile course which is punctuated by one significant climb affectionately known as the Devil’s Staircase by the local riders.

Corridon made an early solo breakaway and led for a few laps, then one of the local riders broke away. The peloton closed the gap somewhat and on the last lap Corridon again attacked but had left it too late and came in second.

All the KLCC riders rode extremely well, using this race as part of their preparations for KLCC’s own road race on October 16 in Grimston.

Some members took part in last weekend’s bike sportive Tour of the Broads that started from Coltishall airbase and new pedal park. The routes were 20, 40, 75 and 100 miles, taking part with hundreds of other cyclists.

Luckily the weather with the very strong winds had abated but still a stiff wind with a threat of showers and sunshine.

Some members of the Go Ride participated with their parents, including Ellie Marshall aged 12 with her mother Abby after their family ride.

Ellie commented: “To cross the line first on the family ride was great.”

Also Philip Bingham, aged 10, rode with his father Philip and completed the 40 mile circuit of the Tour de Broads.

They both enjoyed the ride, but with a head wind to contend with, they completed the course in just over three hours.

They said: “It was great to finish the ride– the circuit just seem to keep on going. Looking forward to the next one.”

Sunday saw some of the Go Ride members and their families enjoying the sunshine by riding from Lynn to Ely. After a family picnic by the riverside, one group went home on the train, and the rest cycled home.

Keep any eye on their Facebook group page for details of more family rides.

Go Ride starts back at Lynnsport on Tuesday, September 6 at 6pm.