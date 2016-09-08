King’s Lynn Fury’s Bamfield named head coach of Wales senior basketball team

In a massive boost for basketball in West Norfolk the King’s Lynn Fury head coach James Bamfield has been appointed to lead Wales basketball Senior Men in their quest to qualify for the Commonwealth games in 2018 or 2022.

The role is part time so Bamfield will be able to continue in his role with Fury but his appointment is sure to boost the sport and clubs’ profile in the area.

Bamfield, who already coaches in King Edward VII, King’s Lynn and Downham Academys, hopes to work with Alive Leisure and mentor local teachers and coaches to raise the standard of coaching in the sport, while attracting in youngsters aged 7-14 to the Fury with the promise of a club led by a national team head coach.

Fury will be launching their player development session for 7-14 year olds on Sunday, September 18, 10-11.30am at King’s Lynn Academy. For any further info please visit the website www.furybasketball.co.uk or email info@furybasketball.co.uk

Bamfield said: “I am absolutely delighted and very proud to that I have been named Senior Men’s National Team Head Coach by Basketball Wales. I am excited by the work the new Basketball Wales Board is carrying out and hope I can contribute to helping them build the NT program and achieve their objectives.”