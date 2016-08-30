King’s Lynn Fury sign Academy star player Girdzius

Lynn Fury moved their roster of players to 11 with the announcement that they have signed third year Academy star Vytautas Girdzius to an amateur deal, writes Louie Mitchell.

Girdzius, who was a pupil at King’s Lynn Academy before attending the nationally accredited basketball programme at CWA, was a key player as the side finished sixth in the nation in 2016.

He also made his debut for the senior men where he showed glimpses of his talent alongside a real “love of the game” mentality.

Girdzius preferred to sign amateur terms as he still harbour’s ambitions to play Stateside and any “pro” deal would preclude him from a scholarship.

Girdzius said: “I can’t wait for the season to start, the atmosphere around the team this year is fantastic and the club has really pushed on. I hope the local people really get behind the club and come and show their support at home games – as a young side we will need that to help us compete.”

Coach James Bamfield said: “Vytau was excellent in limited minutes last year at senior level and I really do believe in him, that given a bigger opportunity he will be a fantastic servant to this club and the town. His signing brings the squad to 11 and I’m now only really looking to add players who really fit a need.

“We’ve started pre-season well and have a full schedule of pre-season games. On September 17 we will face Mansfield Giants of Division 3 and there will be a chance pre-game to meet the new squad. As a special gesture to give fans a chance to experience the fun of a Fury game we are going to offer admission to everyone for just £3!”