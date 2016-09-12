King’s Lynn League crystal ball time

King’s Lynn Table Tennis League correspondent Danny Vertigan fetches his crystal ball and makes his predictions for the new 2016/17 season, which starts this week.

Last season’s Premier Division winners Top Spynn were pushed all the way last season by Ziggys and they once again line up with the same players. These two teams will once again be battling it out for the title.

The Wisbech Wizards team of Peter Munch, Alan Ashberry and Brett Heppenstall can also mix it with the big boys. Pegg Scaffolding have the highest averaged Premier Division player, Wayne Mason leading the team of Dale Parnell, Jonathon Reavell, Peter Pegg and Martin Skipper.

Avengers are a team to watch and have added Jerry Irving and Keith Phillips, Wasps are the steady team, joined by Craig Pack and Artrom Vetron.

St James consisting of Serafim Melo, Owen Turner, Howard Lupton, Mark Pearman, Chris Gay and Alan Jones will be battling it out around the mid-table position. Heacham’s fate depends on how much England Youth’s Mollie Patterson plays.

Relegation will be between the Heacham A team of Melissa and Leigh MacDonald and there third team member Mick Ruffles, and last year’s Division 1 Champions AmbitLewis Baldock, Chris Ely, Graham Rogerson, Jeff Cheung, Rob Rix and David Whitby may be a little out of there depth.

Predictions: 1. Top Spynn, 2. Ziggys, 3. Wisbech Wizards, 4. Pegg Scaffolding, 5. Avengers, 6. Wasps, 7. St James, 8. Heacham, 9. Ambits, 10. Heacham ‘A’.

Division One was even harder to predict, and it could be any one team from four for the title.

Wisbech Hawks line up with Graham Sheppard, Graham Pack and Nick Pack who were relegated and should be mixing it. The strength in depth of Runcton Holme - John Mingay, Nick Osborne, Melvyn Jupp, Steve Bailey, Graham Warren and Dave Wearing - will also be up there.

Swaffham remain the same team that finished the season with Peter Fysh, Peter Nunn, John Pringle and Keith Richardson and will be hoping to improve. The Spin Doctors team of Malcolm Powell, Roger Chilvers, John and Gary Wiggs and Peter Macdonagh could prove a few upsets. Green Fingers line-up with Mike Cooper, Stuart Frost, Ray Drew, Graham Keeley and Gordon Penny.

Runcton Holme ‘A’ is a new entry this season and are rather an unknown quantity, made up of Danny Vertigan and brand new players in John Ganley, Mick Pitt and youngsters Colney Vertigan and Curtis Beckett. It will be a good learning curve for the youngsters.

With Vertigan moving away from Lynn and Max Smith not playing this season Blades are left with Alex Bragg, Lewis Watson and Ben Peacock. They will improve week on week. Runcton Holme ‘B’ - Bryan Parsons, David Lane, Clive Sandle, Chris Snell and Carol Parker - improve too. Wasps ‘2’ line-up as of last year with Highest Average player Igor Scekalevs leading the way once again, he will have support from David Hughes, Mick Forth, Terry Rudd and David Patrick and will certainly pushing for a top thre place. Pauls Driving School, during the summer lost Phil Brown to Premier Division Top Spynn, however they have made some astute signings in Tim Hines and Trevor Mason.

Division One predictions: 1. Runcton Holme, 2. Pauls Driving School, 3. Wisbech Hawks, 4. Wasps ‘2’, 5. Green Fingers, 6. Runcton Holme ‘A’, 7. Spin Doctors, 8. Swaffham, 9. Runcton Holme ‘B’, 10. Blades.

