King’s Lynn Lynnsport short tennis ladies catch Olympic fever

Ladies from the Alive Lynnsport Women’s Wednesday group played a friendly short tennis tournament to join in with the Olympic fever!

In total 20 ladies took part and partners were drawn out of a hat on the day to play doubles together. Amazingly two sets of sisters ended up as partners June Taylor and Jill Biggs, also Linda Watson and Sandra Collins.

The 10 pairs were then put into two groups, with teams playing three games against everyone else in their respective group, the winners of each group then played off in the final. A play off for third/fourth place took place with Julie Jones and Sandra Jones just coming out on top.

The final was between Daphne Stannard and Pam Dalby against June Taylor and Jill Biggs, with Daphne and Pam emerging as winners by 3 games to 1.

The trophies were presented by the Alive Leisure Tennis Development Manager Jodie McGill.

The Women’s Wednesday activity mornings offer six weeks of a coached sport. Sessions are between 9.30 - 11.30am and include badminton, short tennis and table tennis delivered by coaches Janis Baker and John Pringle during the first hour. The second hour is an opportunity to practice whichever of the sports you want to or join the aerobics class.

Booking is not required and refreshments are served in the Alive Café upstairs in the Sandringham Suite. Equipment is also available, so come along and join the fun.

Short tennis is the coached sport at present, with Badminton starting Wednesday 14th September with Janis Baker.

Contact Alive Lynnsport for more details, discounts available for Alive Card holders.