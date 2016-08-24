King’s Lynn rider Cousins, 75, is just champion

Amateur equestrian rider Colin Cousins, 75, from Lynn, has become the 2016 Equestrivan In Hand Sports Horse Showing Champion at the prestigious SEIB Trailblazers National Championships at Stoneleigh Park in Warwickshire.

The SEIB Trailblazers Championships is a weeklong equestrian extravaganza taking place from July 29 to August 6.

The Championships are the culmination of the hard work put in by amateur riders who have qualified through two rounds of competition at over 65 venues throughout the UK.

Colin took the champion title with 7-year-old Dutch Warmblood, Easy Wonder (Badger), who is owned by Mrs Ragna Page, a friend of Colin’s.

Ragna competes Badger at prelim level dressage and was responsible for ensuring that he was turned out to the highest standard on the day of the championships.

“Ragna purchased Badger, who had been trained as a show jumper, from Corey Morris of Three Counties Equestrian 18 months ago and she is very grateful to Corey for finding this wonderful horse for her,” explained Colin, who works part time as a farrier.

Ragna and Badger also competed in the Dodson & Horrell Prelim dressage finals at the championships.

Cousins added: “It was very enjoyable to be able to combine competing in both disciplines at such a prestigious competition.

“We are hoping to be able to compete at next year’s championships and to be able to build on the valuable experience that Badger gained this year.

“It is always a little bit daunting to take a relatively inexperienced horse to their first ‘big’ competition but Badger behaved impeccably.

“The organisers put great effort into ensuring that the event ran smoothly and the judging was of the highest standard.”

This was the second consecutive year Colin won this title.

He added: “I have always enjoyed in hand showing and was privileged to win the same class with another horse, a Hanoverian, called Darius who is also owned by Mrs Page, last year.”

With no registration fees for horse or rider, Trailblazers is increasingly popular across the country. Classes at the Championships include showing, dressage, show jumping and combined training.

First round qualifying competitions are already underway for the 2017 Trailblazers National Championships.

To find out more about the range of classes available and qualifying dates and venues please visit, www.trailblazerschampionships.com

For the latest news and updates, follow on Facebook, www.facebook.com/Trailblazers-Championships-Ltd.