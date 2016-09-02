Snettisham sailors win title by a point

Twelve sailors from Snettisham Beach Sailing Club took six boats to the 2000 Class 2016 National Championship in Weymouth.

Some 52 boats took part in the racing which is just like the Olympics; 10 races over the week; the best eight to count, with the boat having the fewest points at the end of the week winning the championship.

Several sailors from Snettisham were taking part for the first time; some of them teenagers. Simon Landles sailed with his daughter Katy, first timer Sam Landles crewed for the very experienced Chris Hall, and Tom Hall raced with fellow student Nick Maris.

The Barnham family had three boats from one clan: Jasper and Laura Barnham – three times 2000 champions; their son Finlay with first time crew Rosie Hill; and Fergus Barnham with Serena de Nahlik, the pairing that won the 2015 2000 Class Championship.

Simon and Katy Landles were unlucky; injury forced a retirement after two days and Chris Hall and Sam Landles also ended their week prematurely.

Tom Hall and Nick Maris finished the week a creditable 21st, with Finlay and Rosie a very impressive 14th. However, the real drama was delivered by Jasper/Laura and Fergus/Serena who were tied on 11 points.

On the last day in the ninth race Jasper/Laura took a second to place to Fergus/Serena in fourth, and in the final race Fergus/Serena were second with Jasper/Laura finishing in fifth place. Fergus took the 2016 championship by one point.

