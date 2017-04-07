Perfect start for King’s Lynn Stars skipper

Robert Lambert couldn’t have asked for more in his first week as King’s Lynn speedway captain.

The new Trucks R Us Stars skipper firstly picked up the SGB Premiership Pairs trophy at Somerset with Chris Holder last Friday.

Then the Norwich-born Great Britain ace celebrated his 19th birthday by leading Lynn to a 53-37 home victory over Somerset Rebels at the Adrian Flux Arena on Wednesday.

Lambert even shrugged off a last-heat, last-bend, fall caused by opponent Charles Wright, but duly picked himself up to take part in the victory celebrations after scoring ten personal points.

The teenager, who began his UK career with the Lynn Young Stars, said: “It’s the first time I’ve been captain here. It’s awesome to get a win straight away.

“I’ve been here a few years now and I’m starting to be part of the furniture, and they have given me a start as captain, so I’m pleased with that. I can’t ask for more.

“Obviously we got a good start and let’s hope that’s a sign for things to come for the season.

“We’ve just got to keep rolling along with this and we’ll be fine.”

Lambert’s previous sole captaincy experience on these shores was with the Great Britain World Under-21 side in 2016.

He brushed aside both a bike problem, caused by a shed chain which resulted in him stuck on the line in the re-run seventh heat, and that coming-together with Wright.

Lambert said of the Heat 15 tumble: “I was trying to go around the outside and I saw what happened. He picked up and I had nowhere to go.

“I tried to get the bike down and he sort of cleaned me up.”

Lynn did not even need a star turn from their marquee winter signing Holder.

By his lofty standards the 2012 world champion had a quiet debut in their opening night success over Somerset with seven points.

Instead Holder’s compatriot Troy Batchelor took the honours with four wins from five rides in a 13+1 top score.

The Australian said he benefitted from a busy winter, including a quick trip Down Under to claim a state title in order to fulfil the terms of his British visa, saying at the post-meeting press conference: “I’ve been racing since January so I’ve had plenty of practice.

“It makes a difference when you’ve been racing over the winter. It makes a difference to keep on the bike and keep sharp.”

The prompt press conference was one of a few new touches brought in by the club’s revamped management set-up for the 2017 campaign. This and an interval quiz involving two fans were conducted by new centre green announcer Gavin Caney.

Wednesday’s victory sets up the Saddlebow Road stadium side perfectly for two Easter meetings next week against Rye House Rockets.