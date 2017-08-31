Poole inflict second heavy defeat on King’s Lynn Stars

The King’s Lynn Stars suffered a second heavy defeat in as many days, conceding eight 5-1s in a 59-33 loss at Poole on Wednesday.

It started so well with Thomas Jorgensen getting the better of emerging talent Brady Kurtz and Robert Lambert going close to joining his team-mate up top in the opener.

But the Pirates then eased to a pair of maximums before Hans Andersen’s ruthless move teed up a third in a row.

Stand-in Trucks ‘R’ Us Stars boss Garry May sent out Jorgensen on a heat-five tactical and the Dane played his part in a 7-1 success, despite battle to maintain second preventing him from passing Lambert for an extra point.

The joy was short lived as Kurtz passed Tomas H Jonasson to boost Poole’s lead before Timo Lahti and the battling Andersen teamed up to restore the 10-point cushion in the seventh.

Ex-Pirate Jonasson and Michael Palm Toft won races in a trio of 3-3s but the writing was on the wall when Lahti and Andersen combined once more.

Josh Auty won Heat 12 but the Stars succumbed to Poole’s power in the final three outings.

Attentions now turn to a pair of crunch showdowns that could decide which of the two visiting teams takes the fourth and final play-off place with King’s Lynn battling to stay ahead of a resurgent Leicester at the foot of the table.

“We knew it would be tough,” said club boss Keith Chapman. “They might not have enjoyed their best season in recent times but when you look at their home results lately, they have really got back on track at Wimborne Road.

“Wolverhampton and Belle Vue have lost there recently so they were always going to be a totally different side to the one we faced earlier in the season.

“We go into every meeting looking to win but as everyone knows, home meetings hold the key and we were prepared for that to be the case.

“I think enough has been said about last week now, this double-header sees us tackle our last two home meetings of the season and we need the points for obvious reasons.

“It has been a tough year and more recently, a tough spell for everyone but the team is determined to give everything and I hope our public turn out in force to back us in this final push.

“We know we have to give the supporters something to shout about too but even in these past two away meetings, the effort has been there from the boys.

“Things really came together in the home meeting against Leicester and even in the Wolverhampton meetings, we had individuals like Josh Auty getting stronger all the time on our track.”

Kai Huckenbeck missed the south coast trip with the restricted movement and bruising suffered from a fall at Rye House on Tuesday.

Poole: Timo Lahti 16+2, Brady Kurtz 13, Hans Andersen 11+4, Jack Holder 7+1, Edward Kennett 7+1, James Shanes 5+3, Paul Starke R/R.

Lynn: Thomas Jorgensen 9+2, Josh Auty 7, Tomas H Jonasson 6, Robert Lambert 5, Michael Palm Toft 5, Tero Aarnio 1, Kai Huckenbeck R/R.