Porsing injury rocks King’s Lynn Stars for home Wolves cup clash

King’s Lynn Stars have been rocked by an injury to popular racer Nicklas Porsing who misses tonight’s (Wednesday, June 14) Adrian Flux Arena clash with Wolverhampton.

Porsing crashed in Sweden last night and sustained a leg injury – but reports suggest it isn’t broken. The club are awaiting further information on the extent of the damage.

The ‘Trucks R Us’ Stars are left with no alternative but to use the rider replacement facility against a powerhouse Wolves side in this Knockout Cup tie.

Boss Dale Allitt said: “It’s always difficult against Wolverhampton, but particularly difficult this week with Kai Huckenbeck away in a Grand Prix qualifier and now both Simon Lambert and Nicklas Porsing out injured.”

Wolverhampton, meanwhile, are at full strength including Freddie Lindgren, winner of the Polish Grand Prix last month and former Stars favourite Rory Schlein.

The club are urging fans to turn out in force as the Stars look for a handy lead from this first leg tie.

Lynn-born Jake Knight fills in at reserve.

Lynn: Chris Holder, Lewis Rose, Nicklas Porsing R/R, Troy Batchelor, Robert Lambert, Carl Wilkinson, Jake Knight.

Wolverhampton: Freddie Lindgren, Kyle Howarth, Rory Schlein, Jacob Thorssell, Sam Masters, Mark Riss, Nathan Greaves.