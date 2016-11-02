Porsing keen on King’s Lynn Stars return

Nicklas Porsing wants to make up for lost time with the King’s Lynn Stars Elite League speedway team.

The Danish 23-year-old, who is based near Downham, is making a bid to return to regular UK top flight racing.

He appeared for the Roger Warnes Transport Stars side between 2013 and 2015, then this year went on loan to Premier League neighbours Peterborough Panthers.

However he did not get on with his spell at the other end of the A47 and was dropped mid-season.

Porsing is desperate to pin down a spot with Lynn, who he returned to last month, and is keen to race in 2017 at the Stars who he says is his natural speedway home.

He said: “I love the club. I like the track, the fans, the staff, I like Buster (Stars supremo Keith Chapman).

“I want to come back and help the club. King’s Lynn being at the bottom of the table is not where King’s Lynn speedway should, I don’t believe.

“I know I can come back and prove I can do better than in 2014.”

The Dane returned to the Adrian Flux Arena on September 1 and helped Lynn beat Lakeside 48-42 with an impressive score of 9+1 by winning his opening ride before following it up with three second places.

However a freak incident saw him require paramedic treatment after a stone – believed to be flying off the back wheel of team mate Niels-Kristian Iversen’s bike – struck him on the shoulder in Heat 11.

Porsing thought he was fit enough to ride in the final meeting of the Saddlebow side’s home campaign 13 days later against defending champions Poole Pirates, but had to bow out after scoring six points from three rides.

Since that withdrawal he hasn’t ridden in anger, and was denied some late-season action after having a few laps of recent practice when Lynn’s final meeting of the campaign was postponed.

Of the Lakeside incident he said: “I was hit by a brick or something on the track. It broke one of my ribs. I had to retire because the bike was racing me, not me racing the bike. I knew it was going to tough on that night.

“I felt it was best if I withdrew. I think anyway Buster was pleased with my first meeting.”

When he is over on these shores the Dane is based at Nordelph, near Downham. He stays with his manager David Wootton and enjoys the West Norfolk lifestyle.

Porsing added: “I said to David: If I come back to the UK, it’s King’s Lynn, end of discussion. It’s where I started my career. It’s where most of my British sponsors are based. I’m a King’s Lynn fan as well.”