Refreshed King’s Lynn Stars boss Lyon targeting major honours in 2017

King’s Lynn boss Rob Lyon says he feels refreshed after a big shake-up to British Speedway - and is targeting major honours with the Stars in 2017!

Club bosses from the sport’s top two tiers spent three days in Hertfordshire agreeing on the rules and regulations for next season at the annual AGM.

And following a major revamp and restructuring, there is a sense of positivity around promoters and supporters alike.

King’s Lynn will remain in the top flight, which will be known as the SGB Premiership from 2017.

They will be joined by defending Champions Wolverhampton and will welcome Somerset and Rye House who have made the step-up.

Belle Vue, Coventry, Leicester, Poole and Swindon will also be back while Lakeside are the only side not to return at that level.

Meetings themselves will see the format revert to the traditional 15 heat lay-out as used in the 2016 Premier League, which used to exist in the Elite League prior to the introduction of the Elite Draft system.

All riders will now have one average, based on Premier League figures, for team building purposes with a 50-point limit for Premiership sides.

It means riders who only raced in the Elite League last season will see their average increased by a factor of 1.4 to bring them in line with Premier League averages.

No team changes will be permitted after July 31 and a promotion / relegation head-to-head has also been reintroduced.

Said Lyon: “I came out feeling very encouraged by the three days of real hard work that we’d all put in and there was a real positive feel all around.

“We were all honest and realistic and it was obvious British Speedway needed some changes - and I think we’ve gone a long way towards that after this AGM.

“This was the perfect opportunity for British Speedway to revitalise and revamp itself and I think after putting all of our heads together, we’ve managed to do just that.

“We need to look after ourselves and not worry about what anyone else is doing and we think we’ve come up with something that is going to be hugely beneficial for everyone in British Speedway in the long run.

“2017 is a fresh start for everyone and I genuinely believe that this is the start of a much, much brighter road for us all.

“It’s all good and positive, it’s encouraging and there’s certainly a refreshing feel to it all as well.

“2016 was a difficult season for British Speedway - and certainly ourselves at King’s Lynn!

“But I’m confident next season will be a much, much more enjoyable time for the Stars and we’re going to put together a highly competitive team capable of bringing the major honours back to King’s Lynn again!

“Now the rules are known, it all kicks off here already!

“The planning, the phone calls and the negotiations will be happening more or less straight away and I guess the countdown to a new season has already begun!”

King’s Lynn have been drawn against the winner of the Somerset v Leicester preliminary tie, in the first round of the Knockout Cup which has also been reintroduced to the top flight.