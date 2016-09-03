Triumph in opener for depleted West Norfolk Ladies at Wymondham

West Norfolk Ladies rugby team travelled to Wymondham on their opening game of the season, led by Rachel Wade, and expected a tough day at the office.

Due to holidays West travelled with a heavily depleted squad, not forgetting of course the team had only been formed less than a year ago, while their opponents were a tough match having had several successful seasons and huge numbers training.

The traffic was all one way from Wymondham in the first 10 minutes in front of a huge home crowd.

West managed a quick turnover against the passage of play allowing Georgie Lingham to show her pace down the wing for the first of her tries, converted.

The score was quickly answered three times over when the expected strength of Wymondham converted possession into points, taking the score to 15-7 at the end of 20 minutes.

West regrouped, settled into play and took things back to basics. Strong running from Laura Howlett and Nerea Fernandez Rodríguez aided by two loan players enabled the ball to be cleanly won at the breakdown. Wade delivered quick, clean ball to the strong back line led by Kathryn Sharp.

Once unleashed the back line was unstoppable – the hours that Sharp, Georgie Lingham and Rosie Lingham had put into training was showing well.

The communication and set plays were leaving the opposition for dust; the sheer pace in the back line meant they could not be caught.

West welcomed Amy Lucas and Zoe Sharp, who arrived direct from work, to boost the back line.

Kathryn Sharp called some fantastic plays, ensuring she earned herself player of the match alongside Rosie, but all of the team put in worthy performances.

Wade said: “For a newly formed squad the final result of 15-34 against Norfolk’s strongest side is one to be hugely proud of.

“The effort and passion the West Norfolk girls put in is huge, and the hard work looks to finally be paying off!”

West train Wednesday nights with players aged between 13-65 from 7-8.30pm at the North Wootton club and welcome new players – no experience necessary.