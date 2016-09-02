West Norfolk host Wisbech in final North Wootton pre-season warm up derby

With the new London North East 3 league season starting with a tricky away trip to Harlow on September 10, West Norfolk RUFC are gearing up for their final pre-season warm up game as they host local rivals Wisbech tomorrow.

The summer has seen a few changes being made at the club with new club captain Paul Bridges taking the helm and scrum half Sam Greenwood stepping into the vice captain role within the first team squad.

The senior section has seen new and returning players over recent weeks, including a number of colts who have worked their way up through the youth groups.

Bridges commented: “The lads have been training hard over the last couple of months and it’s been great to see so many of the young players make those first steps into senior rugby. This boost in numbers has enabled us to reintroduce a more social thirds side that will operate alongside the first and second XV squads.

“We’ve had some encouraging warm up trial matches with two physical encounters against RAF Marham and Diss, which was followed by a tough away fixture against Norwich, who finished well in the league above ours last year.

“The players certainly applied themselves well and we felt we had the better of Norwich in the set pieces and controlled a large chunk of the game, scoring some well worked tries. We’re looking at continuing our improvement against Wisbech, with the squad starting to gel nicely.”

Kick off is 3pm at Gatehouse Lane, North Wootton. All spectators are welcome.