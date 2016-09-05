S.B.S. King’s Lynn lofts strike again in Fed

Pigeons by Kevin Mason

Fens S.R. Federation fifth young bird race of the season was from Salisbury when seven clubs sent 1,026 birds.

Seven local birds made the top 20, with the ‘S.B.S. lofts’ of Jamie Stevens, ‘Bluey’ Boughen and Timmy Simper taking the top two plus fourth Fed, with their New Lynn RPC winners.

The Manning brothers and son also had three birds in this result taking sixth, 7th and 9th. Pete and Dave Ellwood came 20th.

New Lynn had their sixth young bird race of the season from Poole when nine members sent 173 birds and were released in a SSW wind at 0920 hrs. The S.B.S lofts won the first three positions. Their first two were the same way bred, from David Sara in Cornwall, and took exactly 3 hours to fly 175 miles.

Result: 1, 2, 3, 5 Jamie Stevens, Bluey Boughen & Timmy Simper, 1705, 1694, 1692, 1654; 4 Mike and Robin Fryatt, 1678; 6 Kim Peacock & Bernie Byrne, 1639. ‘S.B.S.’ won the first pools plus the nom; 2nd pools went to the Manning boys.

Wereham FC also raced from Poole when seven members sent 97 birds. Barroway Drove’s Rodney Cochrane once again led the way, by winning the first four positions. Rodney’s winner was a Debecker x Soontjen and took 2hrs 50 mins to fly 164 miles.

Result: 1, 2, 3, 4, 6 Rodney Cochrane, 1696, 1674, 1647 (two birds), 1602; 4 Steve Ward, 1603.

Both Gaywood SRFC, races went to North Lynn’s Will Byrne. The first was from Salisbury (2) when six lofts sent 92 birds. Both his birds took 2hrs 5 mins to fly 149 miles. His winner was bred by club mates Phil and Wayne Vincent.

Result: 1, 2 Will Byrne, 2103 (Both birds); 3, 4, 5 Her Majesty the Queen, 2085, 2084, 2083; 6 Rod & Gloria Ogden & Sons, 2079.

The following week the above club raced from Poole, when six lofts sent 88 birds. Byrne won three of the first six. His first two birds were the same way bred from ‘Champion Harry’ and took 3hrs 1 min to fly 175 miles.

Result: 1, 2, 4 Will Byrne, 1702, 1597, 1579; 3, 5, 6 Rod & Gloria Ogden & Sons, 1588, 1564, 1517.