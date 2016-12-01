Simon Lambert testimonial at King’s Lynn

Popular racer Simon Lambert will host his long-awaited testimonial at Lynn on Sunday, March 26 (2pm).

B Lambert, 27, was due to host the event last season to celebrate a decade within the sport but a clash of dates saw the meeting called off.

But he is now gearing up to host his big day at the Adrian Flux Arena in the early stages of the 2017 campaign.

And the likeable Brit, who has spent six seasons riding for Lynn in either the Elite League or National League, is already looking forward to an exciting afternoon.

Said Lambert: “There was some confusion with the dates last year which was frustrating, but we’re all systems go for the upcoming season at King’s Lynn.

“I’ve got a lot of ideas, and we’re hoping to get a good line-up.

“We’ve got some strong riders in the pipeline, so hopefully we’ll be in a position to start making some announcements soon.

“I’ve had a lot of injuries and a lot of hurt in the last 10 years, but I’ve had a great time and I still love the sport.

“I’m looking forward to the season ahead, and having my testimonial should be a nice way to start it off.”

n The Stars will be reverting back to their Wednesday racenight for the 2017 season.

Club bosses have acknowledged the confusion caused by this year’s fixture list and are keen to avoid a repeat next year.

They will use the occasional Thursday as an alternative where necessary.

Co-promoter Rob Lyon said: “The fixture list was a nightmare last year and made it difficult for our sponsors and supporters alike.

“By switching back to a Wednesday we should be able to have regular racing at the Adrian Flux Arena.

“We will, of course, need an alternative at the request of TV and in the event of rain-offs but hopefully this will give us more consistency.”

The club are hosting a fans’ forum in the stadium function room on Friday, December 16.