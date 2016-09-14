Sloppy Lynn Stars beaten at home again

Elite League B

King’s Lynn Stars 39 Poole Pirates 53

King’s Lynn Stars ended their home Elite League campaign on a low note against reigning champions Poole at the Adrian Flux Arena on Tuesday.

Lynn were walloped 38-55 by Poole here a month ago in the ‘A’ fixture, and they marginally improved upon the scoreline but failed to match the visitors’ swift starts from the gates.

It wasn’t a happy return to Norfolk in the opening race for Heacham rider Lewis Kerr who soon found himself with bike problems and retired at the beginning of the second lap as Poole posted a 5-1, their first of five.

Nicklas Porsing was withdrawn after three outings after complications from his previous rib and shoulder injury. In Heat 4 Porsing had replaced fellow reserve rider Carl Wilkinson because the latter touched the tapes. Kai Huckenbeck skimmed the fence on lap four, bend four but remounted unscathed.

In Heat 14, 18-year-old Robert Lambert secured only Lynn’s second 4-2 of the night, passing Rohan Tungate on lap two, then on the final straight Brady Kurtz.

He then finished behind home top scorer Troy Batchelor to end the evening in a positive way with a 5-1 over Krzysztof Buczkowski and Bjarne Pedersen for Lynn, who travel to Coventry on Friday.

The Roger Warnes Transport Stars have endured a tough season, and team boss Rob Lyon said in the match programme: “The Queen once said it had been an ‘annus horribilis’ and I guess that term could also be used to describe our 2016 Elite League season.

“I don’t want to hark back too much over what’s gone on, I really think it’s time for the club to look forward but it’s obvious that mistakes have been made.

“In addition I feel we’ve been the victims of the problems of the league as a whole, especially with availability of riders, and everyone at the club has been affected by that very much, including our loyal supporters.

“There are always some positives. Individually Lewis Rose has made a great deal of progress this year, before unfortunately he got whacked at the end of the season, but he has made real strides forward, and I think he would be my Rider of the Year.”

Norfolk prodigy Lambert was rewarded for his crowd-pleasing efforts by carrying off the Rider of the Year, Entertainer and Team Rider of the Year awards by the Lynn supporters; while the injured Lewis Rose won the Most Improved Rider accolade.

Grand Prix star Chris Holder top-scored for the away side with a four-ride maximum as Poole finished their regular season on a winning note.

King’s Lynn Stars: Danny King (guest) 6+1, Lewis Kerr (guest) 0, Robert Lambert 9+2, Kai Huckenbeck 4, Troy Batchelor 12, Nicklas Porsing 6 (withdrawn), Carl Wilkinson 2.

Poole Pirates: Chris Holder 12, Adam Ellis 7+1, Rohan Tungate (guest) 4+1, Brady Kurtz 8, Krzysztof Buczkowski 8+1, Bjarne Pedersen 8+2, Kyle Newman 6+3.