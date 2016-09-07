Injury-hit King’s Lynn Young Stars go down at Isle of Wight

King’s Lynn Young Stars endured one of their more challenging nights of the season as they went down 53-37 at the Isle of Wight on Tuesday.

Already without heat-leader Tom Stokes, the Stebbings Car Superstore side saw guest No. 1 Darryl Ritchings and reserve Lewis Whitmore both withdrawn from the meeting after two rides apiece on medical advice.

It was a blow for the Young Stars who were aiming to close the gap on the National League’s top four but club captain Scott Campos (pictured) insists his side can hold their heads high.

Said Campos: “Under the really difficult circumstances we found ourselves in, I think it’s quite a creditable result in the end.

“Having regular team members missing from the off is never ideal but to lose two others during the meeting just makes it even more of an uphill struggle.

“I thought we did pretty well with everything taken into consideration but now we just have to move on to the next meeting and try and get some more points on the board because we’d love to make those play-offs.”

Nathan Greaves had another solid night for the Norfolk outfit as he bagged 15 points from six rides.

Campos enjoyed his best individual showing for a long while on a confidence boosting night for the skipper.

Guest David Wallinger got better as the night went on, rounding off his rides with a heat win, while youngster Taylor Hampshire deserved more points than he managed for his efforts.

Darryl Ritchings and Lewis Whitmore were both withdrawn as a precaution and both are expected to be fit for their next respective fixtures.

The Young Stars will be hoping for much more luck when they travel to Rye House on Sunday.

ISLE OF WIGHT 53: Mark Baseby 13, Chris Widman 10, James Cockle 9+1, Lee Smart 6+3, Layne Cupitt 6+1, Nathan Stoneman 5+2, Kelsey Dugard 4.

LYNN 37: Nathan Greaves 15, Scott Campos 13+1, David Wallinger 5+1, Darryl Ritchings 2, Taylor Hampshire 2, Lewis Whitmore 0, Tom Stokes r/r.