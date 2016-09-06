King Lynn Stars host Poole in last home fixture on September 13

King’s Lynn Stars will host Poole in their last home fixture of the Elite League season next Tuesday, September 13 (7.30).

The reigning champions were due to visit the Adrian Flux Arena back in April but the meeting was postponed due to rain.

The Pirates ran out 55-38 winners over a depleted King’s Lynn side at the Saddlebow Road circuit last month.

They will now head back to Norfolk next week as the Roger Warnes Transport Stars aim to end a difficult campaign on a high.