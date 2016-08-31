King’s Lynn boss Lyon urges Stars riders to end season on a high before Lakeside clashes

King’s Lynn Stars boss Rob Lyon has urged his riders to end their season on a high – and wants a return to winning ways when they host play-off chasing Lakeside on Thursday (Sep 1, 7.30).

After pulling off a shock win at Elite League leaders Belle Vue last week, the Roger Warnes Transport Stars have since suffered back-to-back defeats against high flying Wolverhampton.

While Lyon admits the 61-29 loss at Monmore Green was “embarrassing”, the Stars team manager says his side need to forget about their heaviest defeat of the season and focus on the final six meetings of the campaign.

Said Lyon: “It’s been tough to motivate riders and ourselves, but we always bear in mind our fan-base, many who have been coming for a long time, who pay to come in and watch us attempt to win speedway meetings.

“We’ve got to be as positive as possible and try to finish the season on as much of a high as we can, and look towards 2017, whatever that may be in terms of league structure.

“These last six meetings are a chance for the current riders, if they’re interested in racing for King’s Lynn next year, to show us what they’re made of.”

The Stars welcome back Danish favourite Nicklas Porsing who returns to his parent club in place of outgoing skipper Rory Schlein.

Carl Wilkinson is given another opportunity at reserve following his impressive paid double figure haul against Wolverhampton last Thursday which included a breath-taking ride to hold off World Champion Tai Woffinden.

With Lewis Rose ruled out through shoulder and collarbone injuries sustained at Newacastle on Sunday, the Stars have called upon Coventry reserve James Sarjeant.

Lakeside are captained by Grand Prix star Andreas Jonsson while British Champion Danny King deputises for Kim Nilsson who is on Swedish League duty.

Robert Mear is ruled out through injury, so Danny Halsey lines up against former Stars favourite Lewis Kerr at reserve for the Hammers.

LYNN: Niels-Kristian Iversen, Nicklas Porsing, Robert Lambert, Kai Huckenbeck, Troy Batchelor, James Sarjeant, Carl Wilkinson.

LAKESIDE: Andreas Jonsson, Edward Kennett, Danny King, Lewis Bridger, Richard Lawson, Danny Halsey, Lewis Kerr.