King’s Lynn Stars bag much-needed win over play-off contenders Lakeside

King’s Lynn Stars picked up a much-needed win as they beat play-off contenders Lakeside 48-42 at the Adrian Flux Arena last night (Thursday, Sep 1).

The Roger Warnes Transport Stars bounced back from their heaviest defeat of the season at Wolverhampton on Monday, with a much improved performance in their penultimate home meeting of the season.

The Stars got off to an impressive start and built up an eight point lead with three heats gone.

But the visitors gradually chipped away at the advantage and Lakeside took the lead for the first time following a 5-1 in heat ten.

The Stars replied with a maximum heat advantage of their own in the next and two further 4-2’s were enough to see them add three more points to their Elite League tally.

Lynn promoter Dale Allitt said: “It was a great result in the end and I think we showed some great character as a team throughout the night.

“We got off to a good start but Lakeside came back at us.

“When they took the lead, I was impressed with the way we responded - when you’ve been losing meetings like we have you can fall into a negative mindset at those points, but we didn’t and we clawed it back and held on for a much needed win.

“I was glad to see Kai (Huckenbeck) back on it, Niels (Kristian Iversen) did what Niels does best and Nicklas (Porsing) soon reminded us what he’s capable of too.

“All seven riders contributed key points and hopefully that restores a bit of passion and pride for everyone around the place.”

Club No. 1 Niels-Kristian Iversen top scored for the Stars after finishing his night with three successive race wins.

Kai Huckenbeck enjoyed one of his best performances of the season and deservedly earned a rare heat 15 appearance.

It didn’t take returning Dane Nicklas Porsing long to settle back into familiar surroundings - the 23-year-old won his opening ride before following it up with three second places.

A bizarre incident saw him attended to by paramedics after a stone struck him on the shoulder on his paid victory lap in heat 11, but thankfully no serious damage was done.

Robert Lambert recorded two race wins while both Carl Wilkinson and guest James Sarjeant chipped in with some vital points at reserve.

It was yet another night to forget for Troy Batchelor whose nightmare run of form continued.

The Stars travel to Lakeside tonight (Friday).

LYNN 48: Niels-Kristian Iversen 12, Nicklas Porsing 9+1, Kai Huckenbeck 9, Robert Lambert 8, Carl Wilkinson 5, James Sarjeant 4+3, Troy Batchelor 1.

LAKESIDE 42: Lewis Kerr 11, Andreas Jonsson 10+1, Edward Kennett 9, Danny King 8, Lewis Bridger 2, Richard Lawson 1+1, Daniel Halsey 1 Elite League points: King’s Lynn 3 Lakeside 1.