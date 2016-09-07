King’s Lynn Stars dealt further injury blow with Porsing out of Poole trip

King’s Lynn Stars have been dealt a further blow ahead of tonight’s trip to reigning Elite League champions Poole (Wed, Sep 7, 7.30).

Danish racer Nicklas Porsing, who only made his return to the Stars septet in the home meeting against Lakeside last Thursday, has been ruled out with a broken rib.

Porsing was due to line-up at reserve at Wimborne Road and the Stars have secured Michael Palm-Toft as a late guest booking.

Already without No. 1 Niels-Kristian Iversen and Simon Lambert, the Stars will head to Poole with a patched up side including just four of their regular squad members.

Stars boss Rob Lyon said: “Nicklas rode brilliantly last Thursday but after his final ride, he was struck by a rock which flew up off the track surface following the race in a bizarre incident.

“He tried to race in Poland on Sunday but had to pull out of that meeting as well.

“He’s since found out he’s got a broken rib under his collarbone and will sit out of tonight’s trip to Poole as well as Saturday at Leicester.

“We’d like to thank Michael Palm-Toft for stepping in at reserve.”