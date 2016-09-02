King’s Lynn Stars minus Sweden-bound British ace Lambert at Lakeside

King’s Lynn Stars will be without British star Robert Lambert when they head to Lakeside in the Elite League tonight (Friday, Sep 2, 8pm).

The 18-year-old is on his way to Sweden as he prepares to compete in the biggest individual event of his career so far on Saturday in a meeting which could see him become a fully fledged Grand Prix rider next season.

The Roger Warnes Transport Stars will operate rider replacement in his absence as they look to build on their 48-42 home win over the Hammers on Thursday.

Lynn promoter Dale Allitt said: “It’s a shame we’ll be without Robert but it’s a huge weekend for him and everyone at the club wishes him the very best of luck.

“We were a lot more satisfied with our performance against Lakeside on Thursday and it was good to get back to winning ways.

“Lakeside is always a difficult place to go to; it’s got such a home track advantage and they’ve only lost once there this season.

“We know it’s going to be tough, but as long as we go there and give it our all then nobody can ask for any more.”

Rye House rider Robert Branford has been drafted in for injured reserve Lewis Rose for the Stars.

Meanwhile, Lakeside return to full strength with Kim Nilsson and Ben Morley both taking their places in the Hammers septet at the Arena Essex Raceway.

LAKESIDE: Andreas Jonsson, Edward Kennett, Richard Lawson, Lewis Bridger, Kim Nilsson, Ben Morley, Lewis Kerr.

LYNN: Niels-Kristian Iversen, Nicklas Porsing, Robert Lambert R/R, Kai Huckenbeck, Troy Batchelor, Robert Branford, Carl Wilkinson.