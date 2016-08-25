King’s Lynn Stars pull off shock win at Elite League leaders Belle Vue

King’s Lynn Stars pulled off one of the shock results of the season as they won 49-41 at Elite League leaders Belle Vue on Wednesday (Aug 24).

The Roger Warnes Transport Stars put in a tremendous team effort to secure their first victory in four meetings.

After a difficult spell for the Norfolk outfit, Lynn promoter Dale Allitt was quick to dedicate the victory to the club’s loyal supporters.

Said Allitt: “We as the management are the first to admit that this season hasn’t gone to plan at all and at times it has been beyond our control.

“We understand our supporters frustrations during such a tough time but tonight that result was for every single one of those who has stuck by the team through thick and thin.

“It was a real solid team effort and we’re really proud of them all for pulling off a result like that.

“Rob Lambert was sensational once again and it was the first real time we’ve seen Kai Huckenbeck deliver what we thought he could all along.

“Freddie (Lindgren) proved to be a superb choice of guest for Niels (Kristian Iversen) and we just hope he doesn’t have such a good night when Wolverhampton come to us tomorrow night!”

Teenage sensation Robert Lambert put his Speedway World Cup track knowledge to use as he dropped just two points on a sensational individual showing at the National Stadium.

Guest No. 1 Freddie Lindgren also rode out of his skin to pick up three race wins as well as a crucial last heat 5-1 with Lambert to secure all four available league points.

Kai Huckenbeck put in one of his best performances in King’s Lynn colours while Troy Batchelor, Lewis Rose, Rory Schlein and Carl Wilkinson all contributed vital points against a powerful Aces line-up.

With confidence suddenly back within the Stars camp, they will be looking to make it two wins in the space of 24 hours when they host play-off chasing Wolverhampton at the Adrian Flux Arena tonight (Thursday 25, 7.30pm).

BELLE VUE 41: Joe Jacobs 9, Danny King 6+1, Scott Nicholls 6+1, Steve Worrall 6, Matej Zagar 5, Craig Cook 5, Richie Worrall 4.

KING’S LYNN 49: Robert Lambert 13, Freddie Lindgren 12+1, Kai Huckenbeck 8+2, Troy Batchelor 5+1, Lewis Rose 5+1, Carl Wilkinson 3+2, Rory Schlein 3.