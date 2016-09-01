King’s Lynn Stars rider Bailey needs collarbone operation

King’s Lynn Young Stars teenager Josh Bailey will have an operation within the next week to strap his collarbone back to his shoulder.

Bailey’s season is over after it was confirmed the 18-year-old needed an operation after being injured in a crash at Scunthorpe on August 21.

Bailey went to the fracture clinic and initially had his arm put in a sling, and he revealed that the problem is the tendons around the bone.

He said he was hoping to come back, but if the doctors decided to operate then his season was over.

Bailey added: “I first went in and they had a look at it, but the doctor there said he wasn’t high enough to make a decision. He said if he had it his way he’d sling it and leave it.

“Most likely they leave it in a sling but very rarely they’ll operate on it.”

An operation was a last resort, as Bailey revealed: “They didn’t really want to operate on it because it was quite high risk, because the screw will go near my lung.

“Plus also the rods that will go in, they have got to come back out again at a later date, so it’ll be irritating, really.”

The Young Stars travel to Buxton in the Travel Plus National League on Sunday.

National League top seven

Birmingham 20 18 1064 716 63

Kent 18 13 897 700 48

Eastbourne 14 10 668 586 35

Cradley 16 10 724 692 31

Mildenhall 18 10 816 768 30

Belle Vue 15 8 690 653 29

Lynn 13 8 611 532 25