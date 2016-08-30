King’s Lynn Stars suffer heaviest defeat of season at Wolves

King’s Lynn Stars suffered their heaviest defeat of the season as they went down 61-29 at Wolverhampton last night.

It was yet another night to quickly forget for the Roger Warnes Transport Stars who have now won just one of their last six Elite League fixtures.

Stars boss Rob Lyon said: “Apart from Robert (Lambert) and Niels Kristian Iversen in his first and last ride it was embarrassing.

“We were outclassed by a much better side and we can have no arguments.

“We didn’t get anywhere near enough race wins and we carried far too many passengers.

“It was a blow to lose both Lewis Rose and Dan Bewley from our reserve positions due to injury yesterday but these things happen and you have to get on with it.

“We just weren’t anywhere near good enough and that’s the bottom line.”

The Stars registered just three heat wins, one when Niels-Kristian Iversen broke the Monmore Green track record in a time of 52.69 in heat one.

The Stars will be looking for a much better performance when they host Lakeside at the Adrian Flux Arena on Thursday - a meeting which will see the return of popular Dane Nicklas Porsing.

WOLVERHAMPTON 61: Tai Woffinden 12+2, Jacob Thorssell 11+1, Chris Harris 11+1, Kyle Howarth 9+1, Freddie Lindgren 7, Max Clegg 6+2, Peter Karlsson 5+2.

LYNN 29: Niels-Kristian Iversen 7, Robert Lambert 7, Rory Schlein 5, Troy Batchelor 3+1, Kai Huckenbeck 3, Tom Perry 3, Nathan Greaves 1+1.