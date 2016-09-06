King’s Lynn Stars suffer heavy defeat at title contenders Poole

King’s Lynn Stars suffered another heavy away defeat as they were beaten 61-29 by Elite League title contenders Poole at Wimborne Road on Wednesday.

The Roger Warnes Transport Stars were involved in some entertaining racing – but their patched up side were well beaten on a tough night.

Kings Lynn Roger Warnes Transport Stars ready for the start of the 2014 Elite League season. Team Manager Rob Lyon ANL-140316-191822002

Michael Palm Toft put in an exhilarating display after accepting a late guest booking to cover for the injured Nicklas Porsing at reserve.

The Danish ace pulled off the move of the night to slice from third to first on the final lap of heat eight and take the chequered flag.

He then repeated the trick to overcome Bjarne Pedersen in the very next race on his way to an eye-catching 13+1 point haul.

And stand-in team boss Garry May was full of praise for Palm Toft’s scintillating efforts on a difficult night.

“Poole were gating and King’s Lynn obviously struggled a lot at times,” May said. “It’s always really hard at Poole and it was a tough night.

“Palm Toft really did a good job which is why he had so many rides. Every time I asked him to take three rides on the trot he was up for it, and that’s exactly what you want.”

Talented young gun Robert Lambert also recorded a race win in heat three after Poole guest Rohan Tungate encountered bike troubles whilst leading.

But the visitors were short on firepower with only three race wins and ran 13 last places against a powerhouse Pirates side.

German ace Kai Huckenbeck showed some encouraging signs and was unfortunate not to earn more points for his efforts.

Yet guesting No.1 Chris Harris was hampered by a rib injury whilst Troy Batchelor, Carl Wilkinson and Robert Branford all struggled to make an impact.

The Roger Warnes Transport Stars will be back in action as they host Poole in their final home meeting of the Elite League season at the Adrian Flux Arena on Tuesday (7.30).

POOLE 61: Brady Kurtz 12+2, Chris Holder 12, Bjarne Pedersen 10+2, Edward Kennett 10+1, Adam Ellis 7+2, Kyle Newman 7, Rohan Tungate 3+1.

LYNN 29: Michael Palm -Toft 13+1, Robert Lambert 8, Chris Harris 4, Kai Huckenbeck 3, Troy Batchelor 1, Robert Branford 0, Carl Wilkinson 0.